Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll from Coronavirus in China rises to 9

A total of nine people have died from the new strain of coronavirus in China, with as many as 440 cases currently confirmed in the country, Li Bin, vice head of China's National Health Commission, told reporters on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 10:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 10:26 IST
Death toll from Coronavirus in China rises to 9
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing [China], Jan 22 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of nine people have died from the new strain of coronavirus in China, with as many as 440 cases currently confirmed in the country, Li Bin, vice head of China's National Health Commission, told reporters on Wednesday. "As of now, the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in China has reached 440, nine people have died," Li Bin said.

Earlier on Wednesday, China's National Health Commission said that there were 324 confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest report this week that a total of 282 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed, 278 of them in China, where 6 people had died from the virus.

Cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus have been reported in Thailand, Japan, South Korea and the United States. China's health authorities have confirmed that the virus can be passed from one person to another. On Tuesday, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced that it had started working on the development of a vaccine that could cure the new coronavirus strain. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Macau confirms first Wuhan virus case, tightens screening in casinos

The Chinese-ruled gambling hub of Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus and tightened temperature screening measures in casinos and around the city. The death toll f...

Power2SME organises SME Transformation Camp in Bhiwadi

Bhiwadi Rajasthan India Jan 22 ANINewsVoir To further its outreach into the state of Rajasthan, Power2SME, the first buying club for SMEs in India, collaborated with Bhiwadi Manufacturers Association BMA, an industry body which represents t...

Maha: Worker killed, two injured in blast and fire in factory

A worker was killed and two others were seriously injuredin an explosion and subsequent fire at an industrial unit in Badlapur town here in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, officials said. The explosion took place around 9 am in a dryer o...

U.N. chief says will work with new Lebanese govt on reforms

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the formation of a new Lebanese government on Tuesday and will work with the new premier to support reforms in the heavily indebted country grappling with an urgent economic crisis.A statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020