Reuters People News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 22-01-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Female Icelandic 'Joker' composer makes film awards history

Golden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot more of Los Angeles' red carpets as nominations come flooding in for her score for Todd Phillips' film "Joker" . On Jan. 5, Gudnadottir made history by becoming the first solo female Golden Globe winner for best original score since the introduction of the category in 1947. Weinstein must tread carefully in rape trial defense, experts say

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will face the challenge of defending himself in his rape trial as he tries to undermine his accusers' credibility without appearing callous to jurors, according to several legal experts. Still, if Weinstein's defense team can persuade the jury that the accusers engaged in consensual sexual activity to gain an edge in the entertainment industry, that could result in an acquittal or hung jury, other experts said. All 12 jurors must agree in order for prosecutors to secure a conviction. Meghan Markle's father defends his reputation in new UK documentary

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her husband, Britain's Prince Harry, again. Thomas Markle, 75, has already accused his daughter of "cheapening" the British royal family in part of an interview released on Sunday, a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be working members of the monarchy. UK's Duchess Kate begins 24-hour tour for childhood survey

Britain's duchess Kate, the wife of Prince William, began a 24-hour tour on Tuesday to launch a survey of people's views on bringing up children, as the royals carry on with official duties in the wake of the rift over Prince Harry. The Duchess of Cambridge, as she is officially known, started the "5 big questions on the under 5s" initiative in Birmingham in central England and will visit Cardiff, London and the county of Surrey, south of the British capital, on Wednesday. Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life' as reluctantly ends royal role

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties in a deal with Queen Elizabeth and senior Windsors, saying there was no other option if he and his wife Meghan were to seek an independent future. Buckingham Palace and the queen announced on Saturday that Harry and Meghan would no longer be working members of Britain’s monarchy, no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles and would now pay their own way in life, freeing them to forge what they call a "progressive new role". British rocker Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who last year postponed a world tour due to health issues, disclosed in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Osbourne, 71, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" that he received the diagnosis in February 2019 after he fell at home and had to have neck surgery. He also recently suffered from pneumonia, flu complications and infections in his hand.

