Burberry sees full-year sales growth after strong Christmas quarter

British luxury label Burberry edged up its forecast for full-year sales on Wednesday after it saw a strong demand for designer Riccardo Tisci's new collections in the 13 weeks to Dec. 28.

The company said it now expected total revenue to grow by a low single-digit percentage at constant exchange rates compared to previous guidance of broadly stable. Comparable store sales rose 3% in the quarter, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.