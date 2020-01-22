Left Menu
UK's Heathrow Airport to create separate arrival areas for coronavirus

Representative Image

Britain's Heathrow Airport will introduce separate areas for passengers traveling from regions that have been affected by the new flu-like coronavirus in China, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday. "That is something which we are keeping a very close eye on," Shapps told Sky News.

"There's been some announcements this morning about flights that come directly from the infected region to Heathrow with some additional measures there. This is to ensure that when flights come in directly to Heathrow there is a separate area for people to arrive in."

