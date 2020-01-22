Tripoli airport closes again after rocket fire
The only functioning airport in Libya's capital Tripoli closed on Wednesday after rockets were fired towards it, the airport said in a statement.
A plane coming from Tunis trying to land at Tripoli's Mitiga airport had been diverted to Misrata, a city about 200km (125 miles) east of Tripoli, the airport said on its website.
Mitiga had only reopened on Jan. 14 after months of closure following repeated airstrikes, part of a nine-month campaign by eastern forces commanded by Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli from the internationally recognized government.
