UK starts enhanced monitoring of passengers on flights from Wuhan

Enhanced monitoring will start on Wednesday of all passengers on direct flights from China's Wuhan to the UK, the British government said.

Passengers on the three direct flights per week who arrive at Heathrow from Wuhan will be checked for symptoms of the new Coronavirus and given advice about what to do if they become ill. The government has raised the risk to the British population to "low" from "very low".

