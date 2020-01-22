Left Menu
Search operations start as weather conditions improve in Nepal's Annapurna region

Search operation for seven trekkers including four South Korean nationals and three Nepali tour guides began on Wednesday as weather conditions improved in Annapurna mountain region of Nepal.

  • Kathmandu
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Search operation for seven trekkers including four South Korean nationals and three Nepali tour guides began on Wednesday as weather conditions improved in Annapurna mountain region of Nepal. The seven trekkers had gone missing on January 17 after an avalanche hit a section of Annapurna circuit trekking route.

"From today, we have started some more activities because of the favorable environment and climate. The search team is very hopeful because of the good climate," Director General of Department of Tourism Dunduraj Ghimire told ANI. Nepal Mountaineering Association earlier today deployed long-line rescue experts Dawa Finju Lama Bhote and Pimba Tenjing Lama to search the missing trekkers and their guides.

The rescue teams are using detectors around the area where the trekkers are suspected to be buried under the snow. High Altitude Rescue Team of Nepal Army also has been deployed in the avalanche hit area of Annapurna circuit earlier this week.

Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world, attracts a large number of tourists around the world. The avalanche hit area falling in-between Deurali and Macchapuchre base camp lies between 3200-3700 meters above the sea level. (ANI)

