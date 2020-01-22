Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romanian mayor fined for speech inciting hatred of Roma minority

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bucharest
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:55 IST
Romanian mayor fined for speech inciting hatred of Roma minority
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / dr.dorin.florea

Romania's anti-discrimination watchdog fined a city mayor on Wednesday for a speech inciting hatred after he suggested would-be parents should be screened and the rights of the Roma ethnic minority to have children restricted. Dorin Florea, mayor of the central city of Targu Mures, said on Facebook the European Union state should screen would-be parents for stable jobs, financial resources, age, and education levels, and even remove children from families who do not fit the criteria.

"I don't think we should boost demographics at any cost," Florea added. His comments came as parliament voted in December to double subsidies for school children. "There are many underprivileged families in Romania, I am ... talking about people able to work who don't want to work and who are having children with the sole purpose of having a source of income. This environment generates high crime rates, (school) drop-outs, lack of education."

Asked to clarify what he meant, Florea later told online news publication HotNews.ro that "gypsies are a serious problem for Romania and we're pretending we're not seeing it". The Roma are Europe's largest ethnic minority. Out of an estimated 10-12 million, more than half live in the EU, which Romania joined in 2007, and many are victims of prejudice and social exclusion.

In Romania, the World Bank has estimated nine out of 10 Roma live in severe material deprivation, most of them children, lacking access to basic education and healthcare. Social inclusion programs and anti-discrimination laws are in place, but racism against the minority goes back centuries in the country, where Roma was kept as slaves by monasteries or local overlords until the 19th century.

Roughly 25,000 Roma were deported from Romanian-controlled territory during World War Two when the country was an ally of Nazi Germany. Almost half of them died. The anti-discrimination watchdog found Florea infringed on the right to dignity of an ethnic minority and fined him 10,000 lei ($2,320).

Florea, a 63-year-old doctor who has been mayor of Targu Mures since 2000, has said he will not retract his comments and that he will challenge the fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Union minister visits Patnitop hill resort, assures support to promote tourism in JK

Union Minister Gen Retd V K Singh on Wednesday visited the snow-covered hill resort of Patnitop in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir and said the Centre would provide all necessary support to promote tourism in the union territory, acc...

BSNL targets 1 lakh wireless broadband customers next fiscal

State-run BSNL on Wednesday said it expects to gain at least 1 lakh new broadband customers during the next fiscal in rural areas under its new Bharat Airfibre service. The connections will be sold through a partner registered with it and t...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo says he will testify in Trump impeachment trial if required

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he would be ready to testify in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial if legally obliged to, as political squabbles over the process intensified in Washington.If I am legally require...

Rugby-All change for the post-World Cup Six Nations

A post-World Cup Six Nations always feels like something of a fresh start but this years championship, featuring four new coaches and four new captains, is about as clean a slate as it gets.Defending champions Wales start the post-Warren Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020