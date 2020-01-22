UN experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hacking of Bezos phone
Independent UN rights experts said Wednesday they had received information that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos's phone was hacked through a WhatsApp account belonging to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
"The alleged hacking of Mr. Bezos's phone, and those of others, demands an immediate investigation by the US and other relevant authorities," UN Special Rapporteurs Agnes Callamard and David Kaye said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
