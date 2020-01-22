Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAVOS-Hong Kong leader Lam insists to stay on to tackle crises

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:16 IST
DAVOS-Hong Kong leader Lam insists to stay on to tackle crises
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

A confident Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that Hong Kong had several crises to manage, but insisted she was staying on as the Chinese-ruled city's leader, dismissing calls to step down.

At times laughing and smiling, Beijing-backed Lam told the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos that she had to stay on to tackle an economic crisis and the coronavirus, which has killed 17 people in mainland China. Lam is on a mission to the Swiss Alps to reassure global leaders meeting there that the Asian financial center is open for business, despite months of anti-government protests and "nothing is more important than the rule of law".

"It would be very easy to just run away from a situation. It's very difficult to govern and implement policies. For those who understand the political structure, leaving that position vacant would only create more confusion," she said. Lam's remarks contrast with comments made in August. In a recording obtained by Reuters, she told a private meeting of businesspeople she had caused "unforgivable havoc" by igniting the crisis and would quit if allowed to do so.

The coronavirus could not come at a worse time for Hong Kong, whose status as a financial center has come under scrutiny as images of sometimes violent street clashes between police and protesters have been beamed live to the world since June. "While people focus on what has happened in Hong Kong, what has not happened in the last months is massive bloodshed on Hong Kong streets... A curfew has not happened. The gagging of the media has not happened," Lam said.

Speaking hours after Hong Kong quarantined a man "highly suspected" to have contracted China's new flu-like virus, Lam said robust processes were in place and the city had learned lessons from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 300 people in the city in 2003. "My health colleagues are really on guard. With this rapid flow of people across the border we are vulnerable," she added.

NEW YEAR FEAR Tens of millions of Chinese start traveling this week to celebrate Lunar New Year, heightening fears of contagion of the coronavirus, which has killed 17 people in mainland China and rattled global markets.

Memories of the impact of SARS still haunt Hong Kong and any repeat would batter an economy that sank into recession in the third quarter as months of protests took a heavy toll. Since its return to Beijing in 1997, the former British colony has been governed under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees its broad freedoms not seen in mainland China, including an independent judiciary and free press.

Some demonstrators accuse Beijing of meddling in the city's affairs, which it denies. The revolt in the global financial center has dealt a major setback to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said in December Hong Kong's situation in 2019 "was the most complex and difficult since its return to the motherland."

Lam said Xi was "definitely" committed to the "one country, two systems" formula of governance, which was "sacrosanct".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul accuses Modi government of damaging LIC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of damaging LIC and alleged that it was risking the future of the people. Gandhi said in a tweet that crores of honest people invest in LIC because they trust it.He sa...

Spanish government says it will raise minimum wage by 5.5% for 2020

Spains new government said on Wednesday it would raise the minimum wage by 5.5 percent effective immediately.The announcement by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz is part of a plan to raise the net minimum wage to 60 of the average national wage...

New Guatemalan government won't cancel U.S. asylum deal

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo on Wednesday said the new government in the Central American nation will continue to receive Honduran and El Salvadoran migrants returned from the United States under an asylum agreement with Washingt...

Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah for his 'sycophant' jibe, calls him 'frustrated'

Anupam Kher on Wednesday hit back at his A Wednesday co-star Naseeruddin Shah over his clown comment, saying the actor is not taken seriously due to his substance use. Shah had taken a shot at Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the BJP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020