Angola's Dos Santos named as suspect over alleged fraud at Sonangol -Lusa

Angola's public prosecutors named billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos a formal suspect on Wednesday over alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds during her time as chairwoman of state oil company Sonangol, Portuguese news agency Lusa said.

Isabel dos Santos could not be immediately reached for comment.

