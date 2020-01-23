Left Menu
Development News Edition

Valentino adds subversive twist to classic gowns for Paris show

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 00:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 00:48 IST
Valentino adds subversive twist to classic gowns for Paris show

Italian fashion label Valentino subverted classic evening wear for its Paris Haute Couture show on Wednesday, displaying traditional gowns with unexpected twists. The designs, from Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, at first glance looked to be paying respectful homage to the classics, with traditional lines and forms.

But some of the designs in the show, in the salons of the Salomon Rothschild Hotel, revealed subversive touches. One dress had crimson red ruffles around the skirt that were slightly too big and pronounced to be in keeping with traditional design.

Another featured a shawl with oversized ruffles that crowded out the model's face. A pair of elbow-length gloves, worn with an otherwise classic gown, sported exaggerated ruffles sprouting from their tops. Playing on the traditional use of feather decorations, a pink dress had ostrich feathers sprouting from the waist and extending to the wearer's chin, framing her face.

Gowns in silk and satin had scoop backs that were more daring than the classic designs they took their cue from: they revealed the tops of the buttocks. Earrings were classical but with exaggerated proportions, in the form of feather fans the size of a fist that nestled on the models' collarbones on the end of long chains.

Valentino, owned by Qatari investment vehicle Mayhoola, has long been a go-to label for celebrities, with a reputation established by its now retired founder Valentino Garavani. Current creative chief Piccioli’s bouffant dresses, and oversized designs in sumptuous taffeta and vibrant colours, have earned him plaudits from the fashion world and a clutch of awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

One dead, five missing as snowmobiles fall through ice in Canada

A Canadian guide died and five French tourists were missing after their snowmobiles plunged through ice into freezing water in northern Quebec, police said on Wednesday. The group was riding near where a river exits the Saint-Jean lake and ...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes 15 kms east of Kirkagac, Turkey- USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck 15 kilometers east of Kirkagac, Turkey, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Wednesday.The quake was at a depth of about 8.6 kilometers, according to USGS. ...

UK Parliament ratifies Brexit divorce law

After years of acrimonious debate, British lawmakers on Wednesday finally approved the terms of their countrys historic departure from the European Union -- due in just nine days time. MPs in the lower House of Commons had already backed th...

Boeing CEO says taking fresh look at potential mid-market aircraft

Boeing Co is taking a fresh look at a potential new mid-market aircraft, Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday, putting the brakes on a project that became overshadowed by the fallout of the 737 MAX.Since the first clean sheet of p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020