Left Menu
Development News Edition

Contact lost with firefighting plane in New South Wales, Australia

The Australian authorities have lost contact with a firefighting plane in the southeastern state of New South Wales (NSW), the regional Rural Fire Service said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New South Wales
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 11:17 IST
Contact lost with firefighting plane in New South Wales, Australia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New South Wales [Australia], Jan 23 (Sputnik/ANI): The Australian authorities have lost contact with a firefighting plane in the southeastern state of New South Wales (NSW), the regional Rural Fire Service said on Thursday. Australia is currently witnessing the worst wildfire disaster in its history, with many planes fighting the blazes.

"The NSW Rural Fire Service is investigating reports of a serious incident involving an aircraft in southern NSW this afternoon. Contact was lost with a Large Air Tanker which was working in the Snowy Monaro area. Local ground crews indicate the aircraft may have crashed," the service wrote on its Twitter page. The authorities added that a number of helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

My parents absolutely loved 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer, says Ayushmann Khurrana

With an impressive array of roles already under his kitty, Ayushmann Khurrana, is yet again ready to set an example with his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which attempts to break stereotypes around same-sex relationships. The Ba...

'Free to go': Nitish Kumar slams Pavan Varma who questioned

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed party leader Pavan Varma for publicly questioning the JDUs tie-up with the BJP for Delhi assembly elections, saying he was free to go wherever he likes. Kumar, who heads the JDU, also e...

Three die after crash of Australian aircraft fighting bushfires

Three people have been killed after an air tanker crashed in a fireball on Thursday while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region, said Shane Fitzsimmons, the Rural Fire Services Commissioner for New South Wales state.The states rura...

Taiwan says Chinese air force passes to island's south in drills

Chinese air force planes passed through the narrow Bashi Channel to the south of Taiwan on a long-range exercise on Thursday, Taiwans Defence Ministry said, the first such drills near the island publicised since Taiwan held elections this m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020