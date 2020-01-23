REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/1 a.m ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH/

China locks down epicentre of virus outbreak; nearly 600 infected China is putting on lockdown a city of 11 million people considered the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people, as health authorities around the world work to prevent a global pandemic.

PEOPLE-BEZOS/SAUDI U.N. experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hack of Amazon boss Bezos

U.N. experts have demanded an immediate investigation by U.S. and other authorities into allegations that Saudi Arabia's crown prince was involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon boss and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Democrats accuse Trump at impeachment trial of corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine

Democrats accused President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial on Wednesday of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected and warned that America's global prestige would suffer if the U.S. Senate acquits him. SEATTLE-SHOOTING/

Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded; suspects at large A violent altercation that escalated into gunfire in downtown Seattle left one woman dead and six other bystanders wounded outside a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday, and police said they were searching for at least two suspects.

BUSINESS JAPAN ECONOMY/TRADE

Japan exports shrink for 13th month in further blow to economy Japan's exports fell for a 13th straight month in December, hurt by U.S.-bound shipments of cars, construction and mining machinery, suggesting weak external demand is likely to remain a drag on the trade-reliant economy for a while longer.

CHINA-ECONOMY/TMLF China c.bank keeps TMLF rate steady, pace of easing may moderate

China's central bank kept the interest rate on its targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) unchanged on Thursday, confounding expectations for a cut. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-SUNDANCE-PREVIEW/ Taylor Swift, Olivia Colman lead diverse Sundance 2020 lineup

Women directed 44% of the 118 feature-length films to be previewed at the 10-day festival in the ski resort town of Park City, Utah. Minorities have directed 34%, and directors identifying as LGBTQ 15%. HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

Weinstein rape trial opens with clashing portrayals of ex-Hollywood producer Prosecutors on Monday portrayed former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as a serial predator who used his power to manipulate and sexually assault young women, while the defense argued that his accusers engaged in consensual sex that they later reframed as attacks.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BUR/REPORT

Man United fall to Burnley as fans turn on U.S. owners Manchester United's Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow with a 2-0 upset at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday, as the Old Trafford fans vented their anger at the club's U.S. owners.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ Medvedev masters Martinez, bleeding nose to advance in Melbourne

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia dealt with spells of resistance from Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez and a bleeding nose on his way to a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA (PIX) (TV)

Huawei CFO's extradition hearing begins in Canadian courtroom Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition hearing will begin at a Canadian court in Vancouver. Meng was arrested in December 2018 at the request of the United States on charges of bank fraud, and accused of misleading the bank HSBC about a Huawei-owned company's dealings with Iran.

23 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/PUTIN-LENINGRAD (PIX) (TV)

Russian President Putin inaugurates a memorial at a Jerusalem park Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurates a memorial at a Jerusalem park, commemorating those killed during WWII's Siege of Leningrad. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin will be attending the inauguration event.

23 Jan 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-BOLTON

ANALYSIS-Trump will have hard time blocking potential Bolton trial testimony U.S. President Donald Trump likely cannot use a legal doctrine called executive privilege to block his former national security adviser John Bolton from testifying in the impeachment trial, constitutional scholars said.

23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/AUSCHWITZ-ISRAEL-PUTIN (TV)

Russia's Putin addresses Holocaust Remembrance ceremony Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses international Holocaust Remembrance ceremony at Yad Vashem 23 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/MERKEL (TV) Germany’s Merkel holds speech to WEF in Davos German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.

23 Jan 08:15 ET / 13:15 GMT USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG

Democratic candidate Buttigieg to address conference of mayors Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will address the U.S Conference of Mayors' (USCM) 88th Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C.

23 Jan 11:15 ET / 16:15 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/WORLD COURT (PIX) (TV) World Court rules on request for emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case

The International Court of Justice, the U.N.'s highest legal body for disputes between states, rules on a request by Gambia for emergency measures in its case against Myanmar. Gambia has accused Myanmar of violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention by committing atrocities against the Muslim Rohingya population. The so-called "provisional measures" are the equivalent of a restraining order against Myanmar to protect the Rohingya's until the case is heard in full. 23 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ISRAEL-RUSSIA/RIVLIN-PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

Israeli President Rivlin hosts Russian counterpart ahead of Holocaust memorial Israeli President Reuven Rivlin meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration and death camp and International Holocaust Day.

23 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT DAVOS-MEETING/BREXIT (TV)

Davos session entitled "Renewing Europe's Growth after Brexit" Session on what the new Commission and the eventual withdrawal of the United Kingdom mean for the European economy.

23 Jan 04:15 ET / 09:15 GMT NORWAY-OIL/ENVIRONMENT (PIX) (TV)

Norway court rules on Greenpeace appeal against oil exploration Borgarting Court of Appeal to rule on Greenpeace appeal against government's decision to grant rights for oil firms to drill in the Barents Sea in 2016. Plaintiffs argue that the decision contravenes Norway's constitution and the country's commitments under the Paris climate deal it signed before issuing the exploration licenses. (NOTE: the verdict's timing is approximate)

23 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT MEXICO-OIL/HEDGE (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Mexico wrestles with rising cost of its Hacienda oil hedge An insightful story about how Mexico is adapting to the rising cost of its strategy for guaranteeing the price of oil exports, a trade know as the Hacienda hedge and Wall Street's biggest annual oil deal.

23 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT TRAVELERS-RESULTS/

Travelers to report Q4 2019 results The Travelers Companies Inc on Thursday is set to report 2019 Q4 results. Investors are looking for insights about the insurer's catastrophe losses and whether workers' compensation claims are increasing given low U.S. unemployment. A call for analysts will follow.

23 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/CANADA-FASHION Canada fashion industry bets on royal bump with arrival of Prince Harry and wife Meghan

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s pending move to Canada could make this country’s fashion industry a bit of a trend setter internationally. Stylists say Meghan, who already has a soft spot for Canadian fashion, could further throw this country’s fashion industry – known for its craftmanship and modesty – into the runway limelight. 23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/AUSCHWITZ-STONES (PIX) German artist Gunter Demnig lays Stolpersteine (“stumbling stones or blocks”) to commemorate Nazi victims

German artist Gunter Demnig commemorates Nazi victims by installing commemorative brass plaques, so called STOLPERSTEINE (“stumbling stones or blocks”) in the pavement in front of their last address - so far at least at 1200 places in Germany, as well as in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine. 23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS (PIX) (TV) Young, gifted and unique, top Grammy contenders march to their own tune

From Billie Eilish to Bon Iver and Rosalia, the top contenders at Sunday's Grammy Awards are turning traditional music genres on their head with a striking fusion of styles. 23 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS (PIX) Grammy awards preview

Preview of top performers, nominees at youth-driven Grammy Awards on Sunday 23 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/TIMELINE (PIX)

TIMELINE-The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years TIMELINE-The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years

23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Annabella Sciorra expected to testify in Weinstein rape trial Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial is expected to continue Thursday with Annabella Sciorra, who has said the former producer raped her in her Manhattan apartment in the early 1990s, likely to take the witness stand.

23 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT INSYS-OPIOIDS/

Founder of opioid maker Insys faces sentencing over bribe scheme The founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc is scheduled to become the highest-ranking pharmaceutical executive to face sentencing in a case tied to the U.S. opioid crisis after being convicted of participating in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe an addictive painkiller and defraud insurers into paying for it. John Kapoor, who served as the Chandler, Arizona-based drugmaker's chairman and later chief executive, was found guilty by federal jury in Boston of racketeering conspiracy.

23 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.