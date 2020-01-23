China's Huanggang suspends public transport, closes indoor venues over coronavirus

China's Huanggang city is suspending its public bus and railway system from the end of Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak, the city's public television said.

Authorities have also mandated that indoor entertainment venues including movie theatres and internet cafes be closed by the same deadline, and are asking citizens not to leave the city other than under special circumstances, the broadcaster said.

Huanggang is close to Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak. Wuhan's city government shut all urban transport networks and suspended outgoing flights from 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.