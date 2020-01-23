Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek island mayors press government to lighten migrants overload

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:27 IST
Greek island mayors press government to lighten migrants overload

Mayors of three Greek islands bearing the brunt of intensely overcrowded refugee and migrant camps demanded the transfer of thousands to the country's mainland during a meeting with the new migration minister in Athens on Thursday.

During a second day of protests over the plight of the camps and the conservative government's plans to replace them with holding centres, the mayors of Lesbos, Samos and Chios pressed for a swift resolution to the problem. Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said after the meeting that the concerns were justified as the migrant crisis has placed a heavy burden on island communities.

"Our priorities include the decongestion of islands, the reduction of migrant inflows, their (migrants') return to Turkey and trust-building measures between the central government and the islands," Mitarachi told reporters. On Wednesday island shops remained shut and public services disrupted by a walkout as part of the protest.

Greece, via neighbouring Turkey, was the main gateway into the European Union for more than a million mainly Middle East and Asian migrants fleeing conflict in 2015-16. Last year, 59,726 migrants and refugees reached Greek shores, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. Nearly 80% of them arrived on Lesbos, Chios or Samos, which lie in Aegean waters not far from the coast of Turkey.

Athens has repeatedly called for a cohesive policy from its European Union partners to ensure an equitable distribution of challenges posed by arriving refugees and migrants. Other EU states have been loath to accept significantly more migrants since the 2015-16 crisis. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has promised to present a proposal for a revamp of EU migration policies next spring.

Last year the Greek government pledged to shut overcrowded refugee camps on its outlying islands and replace them with more restrictive holding centres, in a marked hardening of its stance towards asylum seekers. Aid groups have described the living conditions of about 36,000 people in camps operating far beyond their capacity as appalling. The Moria camp on Lesbos, set up to accommodate 3,000 people, hosts at least five times that number.

Medical assistance group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Thursday accused the Greek government of "deliberately depriving" at least 140 children with life-threatening diseases in Moria on Lesbos of adequate medical care. "We see many children suffering diabetes, asthma, heart disease, who are forced to live in tents, in abysmal, unhygienic conditions, with no access to the specialised medical care and medication they need," said Hilde Vochten, MSF's medical coordinator in Greece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Closer and closer to landing at stadium and playing straight: Kohli on tight schedule

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday took a dig at the scheduling of their tour of New Zealand within five days of a home assignment against Australia, saying cricketers are getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing s...

Iran uses violence, politics to try to push US out of Iraq

Beirut, Jan 23 AP Iran has long sought the withdrawal of American forces from neighbouring Iraq, but the US killing of an Iranian general and an Iraqi militia commander in Baghdad has added new impetus to the effort, stoking anti-American f...

UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

In a sweeping legal victory for members of the Rohingya Muslim minority, the United Nations top court on Thursday ordered Myanmar to take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people. The courts president, Judge...

SC reserves verdict on review plea of woman, lover who killed 7 family members

The Supreme Court Thursday reserved verdict on a plea seeking review of death penalty it awarded to a woman and her lover for killing her parents, two brothers and their wives and strangulating her 10-month-old nephew in Uttar Pradesh. A be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020