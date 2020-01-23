Following are the top foreign stories at 1700
FGN36 PAK-MISSILE
Pak conducts successful training launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', which can strike targets up to 290 kilometers.
FGN34 UK-PARLIAMENT-BREXIT
Brexit bill crosses UK Parliament finish line in time for Jan 31 exit from EU London: The UK's so-called divorce agreement with the EU has crossed the Parliament finish line, setting in motion the final stages for Britain's exit from the 28-member economic bloc on January 31. By Aditi Khanna
FGN22 NEPAL-INDIAN-TOURISTS
Mortal remains of 8 Indian tourists being flown back home from Nepal Kathmandu: The mortal remains of eight Indian tourists, including four minors who died of possible asphyxiation in their room at a mountainous resort in Nepal, are being flown back home on Thursday, officials said.By Shirish B Pradhan
FGN25 PAK-HINDU-GIRL
Pak court sends 15-yr-old Hindu girl to women protection centre after forced conversion, marriage Karachi: A 15-year-old Hindu girl, who was forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Sindh province, has been sent to a women protection centre following a court order, officials said.
FGN16 US-GABBARD-HILLARY Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation, seeks USD 50 mn over 'Russian asset' comment
Washington: Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress, has filed a defamation lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seeking USD 50 million in damages, alleging that she tarnished her reputation by suggesting her to be a "Russian asset" and "favourite of the Russians" in the 2020 White House race. By Lalit K Jha
