Following are the top foreign stories at 1700

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:01 IST
FGN36 PAK-MISSILE

Pak conducts successful training launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', which can strike targets up to 290 kilometers.

FGN34 UK-PARLIAMENT-BREXIT

Brexit bill crosses UK Parliament finish line in time for Jan 31 exit from EU London: The UK's so-called divorce agreement with the EU has crossed the Parliament finish line, setting in motion the final stages for Britain's exit from the 28-member economic bloc on January 31. By Aditi Khanna

FGN22 NEPAL-INDIAN-TOURISTS

Mortal remains of 8 Indian tourists being flown back home from Nepal Kathmandu: The mortal remains of eight Indian tourists, including four minors who died of possible asphyxiation in their room at a mountainous resort in Nepal, are being flown back home on Thursday, officials said.By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN25 PAK-HINDU-GIRL

Pak court sends 15-yr-old Hindu girl to women protection centre after forced conversion, marriage Karachi: A 15-year-old Hindu girl, who was forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Sindh province, has been sent to a women protection centre following a court order, officials said.

FGN16 US-GABBARD-HILLARY Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation, seeks USD 50 mn over 'Russian asset' comment

Washington: Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress, has filed a defamation lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seeking USD 50 million in damages, alleging that she tarnished her reputation by suggesting her to be a "Russian asset" and "favourite of the Russians" in the 2020 White House race. By Lalit K Jha

PTI AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Imran Khan 'desperate', shows growing sense of frustration: India on Pak PM raising Kashmir at Davos

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his call for international intervention to prevent a conflict between the two-nuclear armed countries over Kashmir, saying that such remarks made by the Pakistani leader was d...

Tennis-Nadal dominates Delbonis to ease into third round in Melbourne

Top seed Rafa Nadal continued his relentless progress through the Australian Open draw on Thursday, muscling his way into the third round with a commanding 6-3 7-64 6-1 victory over Argentine Federico Delbonis. The Spaniard, hunting for a s...

UPDATE 1-Extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange to be split in two parts

The London hearing to decide whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States to face charges including spying will be split in two, with the second half delayed until May, a judge ruled on Thursday.Assange, 4...

Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case remanded to police

The man, who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here, was on Thursday produced before a city court, which remanded him to 10 days police custody. A day after Aditya Rao surrendered before the police in Bengaluru, he was pro...
