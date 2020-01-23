Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hotel operators waive fees for Chinese hotel cancellations as virus fears grow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:10 IST
UPDATE 1-Hotel operators waive fees for Chinese hotel cancellations as virus fears grow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

InterContinental Hotels and Hyatt will allow guests to change or cancel stays at most Chinese hotels as a deadly coronavirus outbreak overshadows Lunar New Year holiday plans.

The outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people so far. The holiday takes place between Jan. 24-30. IHG said on its official WeChat account on Thursday that it will allow customers to change or cancel stays scheduled up to Feb. 3 across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan at no additional cost.

The waiver of fees applies to bookings made directly, such as through the company's mobile app or website, it added. It advised customers who booked via third-party vendors to contact those platforms directly. IHG has 443 hotels in Greater China under different brands, and has another 397 in the pipeline, according to its website. It operates four hotels in Wuhan.

The company has been investing in China, its fastest-growing market and has revamped rooms at Holiday Inn to woo local business travelers. However, it has already warned of lower business bookings in China and a downturn in tourism from the protests in Hong Kong. Its shares were 2.2% lower at 4,888 pence at 1131 GMT, making them one of the biggest losers on London's bluechip FTSE 100 index.

Separately, Chicago-headquartered Hyatt said guests who had booked stays through its official channels and are canceling due to the coronavirus flu or are Chinese guests outbound to its Asia Pacific hotels, can cancel stays or change dates free of charge. The policy applies to Hyatt's hotels in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, but not the three in Sanya, its customer service representatives said through its WeChat service.

"While all the Hyatt hotels in China remain in operation, as usual, we understand the concerns for traveling at the moment," the company said in a statement. The company runs about 100 hotels in the Greater China region according to its.

Investment trust Langham said that for all the Langham and Cordis Mainland China Hotels in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Haining, Ningbo, Xiamen, Hefei and Haikou, a full refund will be given for cancellations related to the coronavirus for stays up to and including Feb. 9. Global airlines are also on high alert as the virus spreads, bringing with it concerns of a sharp drop in travel demand if it becomes a pandemic.

The release of seven movies over the Lunar New Year has been also postponed. The holiday is the high season for distributors and cinemas attract huge crowds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan 'desperate', shows growing sense of frustration: India on Pak PM raising Kashmir at Davos

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his call for international intervention to prevent a conflict between the two-nuclear armed countries over Kashmir, saying that such remarks made by the Pakistani leader was d...

Tennis-Nadal dominates Delbonis to ease into third round in Melbourne

Top seed Rafa Nadal continued his relentless progress through the Australian Open draw on Thursday, muscling his way into the third round with a commanding 6-3 7-64 6-1 victory over Argentine Federico Delbonis. The Spaniard, hunting for a s...

UPDATE 1-Extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange to be split in two parts

The London hearing to decide whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States to face charges including spying will be split in two, with the second half delayed until May, a judge ruled on Thursday.Assange, 4...

Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case remanded to police

The man, who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here, was on Thursday produced before a city court, which remanded him to 10 days police custody. A day after Aditya Rao surrendered before the police in Bengaluru, he was pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020