China shuts roads, public transport in two more cities near virus epicentre

  Beijing
  Updated: 23-01-2020 19:35 IST
  Created: 23-01-2020 19:35 IST
Bejing, Jan 23 (AFP) China is halting public transport and closing highway toll stations in two more cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, authorities said on Thursday. Authorities in Xiantao, a city of 1.5 million, said 30 toll station entrances were closed on the Hubei Expressway, prohibiting vehicles from entering the roadway.

Chibi city, which has a population of about 500,000, said it would be suspending its public, rural, provincial and county passenger transport from midnight. (AFP) ZH ZH

