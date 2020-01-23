Wuhan to build designated hospital to treat coronavirus patients - Beijing News

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, will build a dedicated hospital to treat patients, which it aims to complete in six days, state media outlet Beijing News reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source at the construction company that will build it.

The virus outbreak has infected more than 600 people and killed 17, prompting Wuhan to cut transportation links.

