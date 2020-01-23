Iraq approves fifth round of gas exploration contracts in the east - statement

Iraq has approved contracts in a fifth bid round for exploration contracts the east of the country, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The exploration deals in Diyala province are to develop fields that are expected to produce 750 million cubic feet of natural gas within 36 months.

