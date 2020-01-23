Holocaust must not be used to 'justify' division or 'hate': Macron

Jerusalem, Jan 23 (AFP) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday told world leaders commemorating 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz that the Holocaust must not be used to "justify" hatred and division.

"No one has the right to invoke (those killed by the Nazis) to justify division or contemporary hatred," Macron told a ceremony attended by more than 40 world leaders at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem. (AFP) IND

