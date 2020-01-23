Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-World leaders at Jerusalem conference condemn rising anti-Semitism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:19 IST
UPDATE 5-World leaders at Jerusalem conference condemn rising anti-Semitism
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

World leaders voiced alarm at resurgent anti-Semitism on Thursday as they gathered at Israel's national Holocaust Memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also castigated Iran in their speeches to the World Holocaust Forum, accusing it of rabid anti-Semitism and of seeking Israel's destruction.

Leaders of Russia and France looked closer to home in lamenting the killing of six million Jews in Europe during World War Two by the Nazis and vowing to combat rising anti-Semitism. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told the conference at the Yad Vashem memorial center that he bowed his head in "deepest sorrow (for) the worst crime in the history of humanity" committed by his countrymen.

"I wish I could say that we Germans have learned from history once and for all. But I cannot say that when hatred is spreading," he said. Steinmeier spoke in English rather than in German, a choice made, his office said, to avoid causing any distress to Holocaust survivors in the audience.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was vital to oppose xenophobia and anti-Semitism everywhere. "You just said that it's not known where anti-Semitism ends," Putin told Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at a meeting before the conference convened.

"Unfortunately we do know this - Auschwitz is its end-result." A global survey https://global100.adl.org/about/2019 by the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League in November found that global anti-Semitic attitudes had increased, and significantly so in Eastern and Central Europe. It found that large percentages of people in many European countries think Jews talk too much about the Holocaust.

More than one million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. Israel hailed the memorial conference, attended by more than 40 world leaders, as the biggest international gathering in its history. IRAN DENOUNCED

In his speech to the forum, Netanyahu denounced Iran as "the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet" and vowed that Israel would always defend itself against those out to destroy it. Netanyahu has long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, an allegation it denies.

Pence, in his comments, described Iran as the one country "that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map". Other guests at the commemoration included French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prince Charles.

Warning of the "dark shadow of anti-Semitism", Macron met French survivors of the Holocaust at a memorial near Jerusalem to some 76,000 Jews arrested in wartime France and transported to death camps such as Auschwitz, where most died. One notable absentee from Thursday's commemoration was President Andrzej Duda of Poland, who turned down his invitation because Poland he was not allowed to speak at the conference, unlike the wartime victors the United States, Russia, Britain and France, and also Germany.

Polish leaders have also been angered by comments made by Putin last month suggesting Poland shared responsibility for the war. Poland, which was invaded first by Nazi Germany and then by Soviet forces in September 1939, sees itself as a major victim of the war, in which it lost a fifth of its population. Poland will host its own ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum on Jan. 27, as it does every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Democrats try to persuade reluctant Republicans to join push to remove Trump

Democrats were poised on Thursday to press forward at U.S. President Donald Trumps impeachment trial with their arguments for removing him from office, but his fellow Republicans showed no signs of softening their resistance to the Democrat...

Maha Youth Congress launches campaign over unemployment

The Maharashtra Youth Congress on Thursday announced the launch of a campaign against unemployment crisis, with a demand of a National Registry of Unemployment NRU. State Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe said the Citizenship Amendment A...

CDC raises Wuhan travel alert as coronavirus outbreak escalates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised its travel alert for the coronavirus outbreak to a level 3, recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. The agency earlier this week said it expec...

BJP trying to revive pain of partition again through CAA, NRC,

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday claimed that the BJP is trying to revive the pain of partition among the countrys populace again through CAA, NRC and NPR and divide the people on religious lines. He said it is very painful to be home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020