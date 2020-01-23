France urges Lebanon to take emergency measures to tackle crisis - embassy statement

France stands ready to help Lebanon tackle a financial and economic crisis that requires the new government to take "emergency measures", said a statement issued on the French embassy's website on Thursday.

"The difficult situation in Lebanon requires the new government to prioritize emergency measures and restore confidence," the statement said.

