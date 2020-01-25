Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beijing to suspend domestic, overseas Chinese group tours amid virus scare

China will suspend both domestic and overseas Chinese group tours, state media reported on Saturday, as the government ramps up efforts to contain a new SARS-like virus that has infected nearly 1,300 people.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 25-01-2020 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-01-2020 23:52 IST
Beijing to suspend domestic, overseas Chinese group tours amid virus scare
A boy has his mouth checked as part of measures to prevent the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) at a kindergarten in Wuhan. Image Credit: ANI

China will suspend both domestic and overseas Chinese group tours, state media reported on Saturday, as the government ramps up efforts to contain a new SARS-like virus that has infected nearly 1,300 people. All overseas group tour services, including hotel and plane ticket bookings, from Chinese travel agencies, will be suspended from Monday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Domestic tour groups were suspended from Friday, it said.

Authorities have also suspended the public transportation services, including railways, in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, while asking its residents not to leave the city without specific reasons, the state media said. City buses, subways, ferries and long-distance coaches, as well as flights and trains for outgoing passengers, will be suspended until further notice, CCTV reported quoting a notice issued in the wee hours of Thursday by Wuhan's headquarters for the control and treatment of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

The measures will be taken in a bid to "effectively cut off the virus spread, resolutely curb the outbreak and guarantee people's health and safety," the notice said. Also, Starbucks closed all shops and suspended delivery services in China's Hubei province for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

China has stepped up its response to a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 41 people and infected at least 1,372 in the mainland, ordering nationwide measures to detect the virus at transport terminals. Beijing has also expanded travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries besides China. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged that the respiratory illness, which has been traced to the city of Wuhan, is an emergency in China. The organisation said it is too early to declare it a global health emergency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy's Commodore Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...

WRAPUP 11-Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province

Residents of Chinas Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong from Monday as China tries to halt the rapid spread of the outbreak. Chinas Cabinet also announced it will ext...

Cricket-Curran confident of series victory over South Africa

Fast bowler Sam Curran said England are confident of bowling out South Africa in the final test to seal a memorable 3-1 series victory on Monday.England have set the struggling home side a stiff 466-run victory target to level the series, a...

Lightning look to continue winning ways against Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightnings nine-day break has come to a close, and coach Jon Cooper said he feels his team survived its toughest test of the season. We knew from Christmas to the All-Star break was going to be a grind for us, Cooper said. We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020