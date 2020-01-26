Britain advises against all travel to China's Hubei province

Britain said on Saturday it was advising against all travel to Hubei province in China due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In new travel advice, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office told people to leave Hubei province. The city of Wuhan in Hubei is at the centre of the outbreak of coronavirus.

"The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to Hubei Province. If you are in this area and able to leave, you should do so. This is due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak," the UK government said on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

