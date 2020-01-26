Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-"It's very easy to feel alone": Cain finds balance in sport

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 06:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 06:35 IST
Athletics-"It's very easy to feel alone": Cain finds balance in sport
Image Credit: Pixabay

Finishing 13th in the women's 3,000-metre race at the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge on Saturday, American mid-distance runner Mary Cain said completing the competition was, for her, a win in and of itself.

Once hailed as an athletics prodigy, 23-year-old Cain dropped a bombshell in an interview with the New York Times in November, in which she accused former coach Alberto Salazar and his staff at the now-shuttered Nike Oregon project of emotional and physical abuse. "What I have learned in this sport is that it's very easy to feel very alone," Cain told reporters on Saturday.

In 2013 then-17-year-old Cain signed with Salazar, who last October was banned from the sport in October for four years for doping violations. She told the New York Times she left the training group in 2015 after repeatedly being pushed to achieve an unhealthy weight in an environment she said eventually led her to have suicidal thoughts.

Salazar has denied her allegations and Nike has said it is looking into them. Cain, who won the gold medal at the Junior World Championships in 2014 and set numerous juniors records, said one of her deepest regrets is not warning another young athlete who joined the Oregon Project after her.

"I never even admitted to her what I was currently going through. And in a lot of ways, it was because selfishly I was still trying to stay on the team," Cain said at an emotional post-race appearance. "I can't ever forgive myself for not being brave in the past and from here on out, I'm never going to do that again."

Cain, who has battled back from numerous injuries including a stress fracture in 2017 and an Achilles injury last year, said she is unlearning a competitive mindset where winning was all that mattered. "The coward of the past, the cowardly Mary, never would be racing right now," she said. "Because if there was even a thought in my mind that I wasn't in it to win it, honestly I probably would have dropped out of that race eight laps in.

"I tied so much of my self-worth – and trust me, if you're a runner, you understand this – to my performance." Cain said she was looking forward to the upcoming outdoor track season while maintaining balance in her life, going for jogs with her boyfriend and chasing her dog Nala, who has a penchant for sprinting after squirrels.

"(Nala) will fly and I think in the past I would almost get so scared to run with her because I'd be like, 'This is extra miles that I don't need,'" said Cain. "(I) let loose with her and I kind of, in that moment, I'm like 'This is really fun. This is why I run.'")

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Third-tier Shrewsbury hit back to hold Liverpool in Cup

Premier League leaders Liverpool were given a huge scare by third-tier Shrewsbury Town as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away in a pulsating FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday. A much-changed Liverpool appeared to be cruising in...

Navy's Commodore Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...

WRAPUP 11-Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province

Residents of Chinas Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong from Monday as China tries to halt the rapid spread of the outbreak. Chinas Cabinet also announced it will ext...

Cricket-Curran confident of series victory over South Africa

Fast bowler Sam Curran said England are confident of bowling out South Africa in the final test to seal a memorable 3-1 series victory on Monday.England have set the struggling home side a stiff 466-run victory target to level the series, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020