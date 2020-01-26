U.S. says to evacuate consulate staff, some U.S. citizens from Wuhan

The U.S. State Department said on Sunday it will relocate personnel at its Wuhan consulate to the United States and will offer a limited number of seats to private U.S. citizens on a flight out of the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The State Department, in an email statement, said some private U.S. citizens will be able to board a flight leaving Wuhan on Jan. 28 bound for San Francisco. Private individuals at greater risk to the coronavirus will be given priority, the statement said.

