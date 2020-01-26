China's Hebei province shuts inter-province and inter-city buses to curb virus outbreak - state media
China's northern Hebei province will shut all inter-province and inter-city buses in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, state media CCTV reported on Sunday.
The report, which cites a decision by the Heibei Provincial Transportation Commission, did not say when bus services would resume.
