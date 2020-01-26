Japan confirms fourth case of patient infected with coronavirus -NHK

Japan on Sunday confirmed the fourth case of infection by China's coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK said, citing the health ministry.

The case was confirmed in a resident of Wuhan in his 40s who had arrived in Japan on Jan. 22 on holidays, NHK said. The man was hospitalized in Aichi prefecture, central Japan, and tested positive for the virus, it said.

