Nineteen soldiers killed in attack on Mali army camp

Nineteen soldiers were killed and five wounded in an attack on an army camp in central Mali before dawn on Sunday, army spokesman Dirran Kone said.

The identity of the attackers was not immediately clear.

Islamist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State operate in the arid area and carry out frequent attacks on the army and civilians.

