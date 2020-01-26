Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolexes and cars; Lebanese spend big to prise savings from the bank

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 18:39 IST
Rolexes and cars; Lebanese spend big to prise savings from the bank
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

When she heard Lebanese banks would limit cash withdrawals, Rita, a doctor, rushed out to buy a $10,000 Rolex watch on her credit card, anxious to protect some of her savings. "It's better than keeping my money in the bank," she said.

Every week, account holders line up for their quota of cash - for some less than $200 - from their banks, which have also blocked foreign money transfers as Lebanon sinks deep into economic crisis. Dollar shortages have pushed up prices, the Lebanese pound has slumped on the parallel market and confidence in the banking system has collapsed.

People with savings in the bank are scrambling to get the money out, buying jewelry, cars, and land with credit cards or cashier's checks. Several people told Reuters they feared even tighter controls, a haircut on their deposits, bank failure or a devaluation of the Lebanese pound, which has been pegged to the U.S. dollar for 22 years.

They asked not to be fully identified due to safety concerns. The central bank says deposits are safe and pledges to maintain the dollar peg, while the head of the country's banking association said the limits on withdrawals and other measures aimed "to keep the wealth of Lebanon" in the country.

STASHING CASH AT HOME Many ordinary Lebanese had already started stashing cash at home months before protests erupted in October against the ruling elite that plunged Lebanon into its worst crisis in decades.

In the capital, Beirut, the staff at several jewelry stores said customers had poured in recently looking to buy gold and diamonds, sometimes to sell them abroad, though most jewelers are now only accepting cash. At a Rolex store in the city, sales will only be made if half the payment is in cash in U.S. dollars, an employee said.

When the crisis first began to bite, Lucy, a housewife in her 60s, worried about the money her late husband had left her. She and her daughters pooled all the cash they could get and bought $50,000 worth of gold, hiding it at home. "It's my father's life savings. I don't want to keep a single penny in the bank," one of the daughters said.

An advisor at a Beirut auction house, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was fielding daily calls from people who want to "put their money into paintings instead of in the bank." "For the first time, I'm getting calls from people who don't know anything about art," she said.

Abdallah, a doctor in his 50s, bought three cars worth more than $80,000 with a cashier's check. His bank only allows him to withdraw $100 a week and he fears the controls could be further tightened. "I have no trust in the bank," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Iraqi security forces clash with protesters in Baghdad and other cities

Iraqi security forces fired teargas and live bullets in clashes on Sunday with protesters who resisted with stones and petrol bombs, Reuters witnesses and security sources said. More than 100 protesters were hurt, including at least 75 in t...

French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says

China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday. China health authorities requested the drug to help with the governments efforts to address the ...

Los Angeles County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Sunday it had confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in county.The individual was returning from Wuhan, China and is currently receiving medical treatment, the health age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020