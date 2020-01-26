Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 430 Japanese nationals are in Wuhan area - Japan formin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 18:54 IST
About 430 Japanese nationals are in Wuhan area - Japan formin
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Sunday that about 430 Japanese nationals have been confirmed to be living or staying in Hubei province, with almost all of them in Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak. Briefing reporters after he spoke on the telephone with his Chinese counterpart, Motegi said China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, told him that he understood Japan's concern and desire to repatriate its nationals as soon as possible.

"I told Mr. Wang that if there is anything Japan could do to help prevent the spread of the disease, we are ready to offer our full support," he told reporters. Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China, is in a virtual lockdown following a deadly outbreak of a new coronavirus that emerged there at the end of last year. Public transport, including airplanes and trains, has been suspended.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier the government was working with Chinese authorities to make arrangements for all Japanese nationals wishing to return from Wuhan, including with charter flights. Motegi said no schedule had been set yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Iraqi security forces clash with protesters in Baghdad and other cities

Iraqi security forces fired teargas and live bullets in clashes on Sunday with protesters who resisted with stones and petrol bombs, Reuters witnesses and security sources said. More than 100 protesters were hurt, including at least 75 in t...

French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says

China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday. China health authorities requested the drug to help with the governments efforts to address the ...

Los Angeles County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Sunday it had confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in county.The individual was returning from Wuhan, China and is currently receiving medical treatment, the health age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020