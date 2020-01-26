Wuhan mayor predicts 1,000 more infected with virus: CCTV

The mayor of Wuhan said he expected a thousand more confirmed cases infected with the deadly SARS-like virus, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Zhou Xianwang said "it was possible to add about 1,000 cases" based on the number of patients in hospital being tested or undergoing observation in the city.

The number of confirmed cases of infections nationally was 1,975 Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.