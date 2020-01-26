Left Menu
Development News Edition

American quarantined in Nepal on suspicion of novel coronavirus infection

An American tourist was quarantined in a hospital here on the suspicion of being infected with the novel SARS-like coronavirus, authorities told ANI on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 23:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 23:41 IST
American quarantined in Nepal on suspicion of novel coronavirus infection
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An American tourist was quarantined in a hospital here on the suspicion of being infected with the novel SARS-like coronavirus, authorities told ANI on Sunday. The American, aged 39, was taken to Suraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital after arriving in the Nepali capital from Wuhan. He had developed signs of coronavirus, health officials confirmed.

"We shifted him to the hospital in an ambulance at 6 in the evening. He was feverish and had just arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan," Gopal Pandey, coordinator of a health desk set up at Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) told ANI over the phone. Various health desks have been set up at the airports to screen the passengers arriving from China as well as Hong Kong.

"We are not sure whether he has been infected or not. It's just a precautionary method we have adopted. Anyone coming from China can be quarantined in suspicion of having the coronavirus and sent to the hospital for further confirmation," added Pandey. The Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital has set up an isolation ward of six-bed capacities in the wake of new strains of coronavirus, which has so far claimed lives of over four dozen people in the Chinese mainland.

Nepal, on Friday, became first the South Asian nation to confirm the case of the novel virus, which was detected after a student, infected with the virus, showed symptoms after returning to the Himalayan nation from Wuhan. Over 1,000 people are confirmed to be infected with the virus while many others quarantined by health authorities in order to stop the disease from further spreading. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Trump says lead impeachment Democrat Schiff has not paid 'price, yet'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment case against him, Representative Adam Schiff, has not paid the price, yet for his actions, a statement Schiff said he viewed as a threat. The vi...

EU lawmakers intending to move draft resolution on CAA should engage with Indian govt for accurate assessment: Sources

Members of the European Union Parliament intending to move a draft resolution on Citizenship Amendment Act CAA should engage with the Indian government to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts with respect to the legislation befor...

UPDATE 4-Iraqi security forces clash with protesters in Baghdad and other cities

Iraqi security forces fired teargas and live bullets in clashes on Sunday with protesters who resisted with stones and petrol bombs, Reuters witnesses and security sources said. More than 100 protesters were hurt, including at least 75 in t...

French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020