India's Republic Day celebrated in SAfrica

India's 71st Republic Day was celebrated in South Africa with a host of cultural, patriotic events organised by the country's missions attended by hundreds of Indian expatriates. The Consul General of India, Johannesburg, Anju Ranjan unfurled the Indian tricolour and read the president's message.

The Republic Day programme in the Indian Consulate's Parktown suburb in Johannesburg was attended by more than 500 people, including Indian expatriates and local people. The celebrations in Johannesburg started on January 25 itself when Ranjan hosted a dinner for a select group of guests from the business, cultural and diplomatic sectors on the eve of Republic Day.

Speaking at the dinner, Ranjan detailed plans for community interaction in the coming year, promising closer links with the communities of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and Limpopo provinces. Ranjan promised unprecedented number of cultural programes -- dance, music, language -- and yoga classes by the consulate and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.

She assured the business sector of concerted efforts to grow mutual trade. The High Commission of India in Pretoria also held the celebrations on Sunday with unfurling of the national flag, reading out the presidents message by High Commissioner Jaideep Sarkar. Indians and friends of India took part in the celebrations.

High Commissioner Sarkar also echoed Ranjan's views, adding that the history and journey of the two countries -- India and South Africa -- were intertwined.

