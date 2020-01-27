Left Menu
Development News Edition

German Auschwitz prosecutor recalls powerful tales from Holocaust survivors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:20 IST
German Auschwitz prosecutor recalls powerful tales from Holocaust survivors

Of the hundreds of testimonies he heard from survivors of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, retired German prosecutor Gerhard Wiese says the one that touched him most was of a Jewish father who had tried but failed to save his twins from the gas chamber.

The father had offered his children to Josef Mengele, the Nazi officer known as the Angel of Death for his inhumane genetic experiments focused on twins, hoping they stood a better chance of survival. But Mengele waved them away to the gas chamber, said Wiese, the last surviving prosecutor of the Auschwitz trials which took place in Frankfurt in the 1960s of hundreds of ex-members of Adolf Hitler's feared SS group for their roles in the Holocaust.

"After this witness statement there was absolute silence in the room," said 91-year-old Wiese, as Germany and the world mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. "One wave of the hand - that's all it took for fate to be sealed." More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished at Auschwitz, the death camp set up by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland in 1940 to carry out Hitler's "Final Solution" to exterminate European Jews.

World leaders were due to join Holocaust survivors at Auschwitz later on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp by Soviet troops. Wiese is alarmed by a rising trend among Germans to distance themselves from Nazi crimes.

"Even if some people don't like it, you have to keep reminding them: 'you were born in this country and you have to live with its history: the good and the bad parts'," he said. The German government is alarmed by rising anti-Semitism and hate crime. Last year, an anti-Semitic gunman killed two people near a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle and a far-right sympathiser was arrested on suspicion of killing a pro-immigration politician.

"CULT OF GUILT" Mainstream parties accuse the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party of contributing to an atmosphere of hate that encourages political violence. AfD leaders have also been accused of downplaying Nazi crimes.

On Monday, an AfD lawmaker was condemned for saying that Germany should put an end to its "cult of guilt" over the Holocaust. Stefan Raepple, an AfD lawmaker in the southern state of Baden Wuerttemberg, took issue with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's decision to deliver a speech at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem last week in English, not in German, to avoid using the "language of the perpetrator".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-There's something else at stake in Trump impeachment: control of U.S. Senate

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial may not result in his removal from office, but it could help determine whether his Republicans retain control of the Senate in the November congressional elections. For the handful of senators who f...

Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missings. The storms in recent days caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending homes tumbling do...

Woman raped, rod inserted in her private parts; accused held

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in the Pardi area here, police said on Monday. The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale 52, was arr...

Bhutanese delegation to visit Delhi CEO office to learn about country's electoral process

A Bhutanese delegation led by its Election Commissioner will visit the office of Delhis Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday to learn about the electoral process in India, said sources from the Delhi CEO office. Along with learning about the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020