Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-scooters can be hacked to eavesdrop on riders: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:28 IST
E-scooters can be hacked to eavesdrop on riders: Study

Micromobility vehicles such as e-scooters -- which are seen as potential solution to help tackle traffic congestion in cities -- may pose security and privacy risks for the riders, researchers, including those of Indian origin, have found. The researchers from the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) in the US found that e-scooters have risks beyond the perils of potential collisions.

"We were already investigating the risks posed by these micromobility vehicles to pedestrians' safety. During that study, we also realised that besides significant safety concerns, this new transportation paradigm brings forth new cybersecurity and privacy risks as well," said Murtuza Jadliwala, an assistant professor at UTSA, who led the study. According to their review, hackers can cause a series of attacks, including eavesdropping on users and even spoof GPS systems to direct riders to unintended locations.

Vendors of e-scooters can suffer denial-of-service attacks and data leaks, according to the researchers, including Nisha Vinayaga-Sureshkanth, and UTSA postdoctoral fellow Anindya Maiti. "We've identified and outlined a variety of weak points or attack surfaces in the current ride-sharing, or micromobility, ecosystem.

This could potentially be exploited by malicious adversaries right from inferring the riders' private data to causing economic losses to service providers and remotely controlling the vehicles' behaviour and operation," said Jadliwala. Some e-scooter models communicate with the rider's smartphone over a Bluetooth Low Energy channel, the researchers said.

Someone with malicious intent could eavesdrop on these wireless channels, and listen to data exchanges between the scooter and riders' smartphone app by means of easily and cheaply accessible hardware, and software tools, they said. Those who sign up to use e-scooters also offer up a great deal of personal and sensitive data beyond just billing information.

According to the study, providers automatically collect other analytics, such as location and individual vehicle information. This data can be pieced together to generate an individual profile that can even include a rider's preferred route, personal interests, and home and work locations, according to the researchers.

"Cities are experiencing explosive population growth. Micromobility promises to transport people in a more sustainable, faster and economical fashion," said Jadliwala. "To ensure that this industry stays viable, companies should think not only about rider and pedestrian safety but also how to protect consumers and themselves from significant cybersecurity and privacy threats enabled by this new technology," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-There's something else at stake in Trump impeachment: control of U.S. Senate

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial may not result in his removal from office, but it could help determine whether his Republicans retain control of the Senate in the November congressional elections. For the handful of senators who f...

Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missings. The storms in recent days caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending homes tumbling do...

Woman raped, rod inserted in her private parts; accused held

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in the Pardi area here, police said on Monday. The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale 52, was arr...

Bhutanese delegation to visit Delhi CEO office to learn about country's electoral process

A Bhutanese delegation led by its Election Commissioner will visit the office of Delhis Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday to learn about the electoral process in India, said sources from the Delhi CEO office. Along with learning about the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020