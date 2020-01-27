Left Menu
US army investigating plane crash in Taliban-held area

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:16 IST
The US military on Monday said it is investigating reports of an airplane crash in Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan. US Army Major Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for US Central Command, said it remained unclear whose aircraft was involved in the crash.

Riordan declined to immediately comment further. However, pictures on social media purportedly from the crash site showed what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft, which the US military uses for electronic surveillance over Afghanistan.

Local Afghan officials had said earlier on Monday that a passenger place from Afghanistan's Ariana Airlines had crashed in the Taliban-held area of the eastern Ghazni province. However, Ariana Airlines told The Associated Press that none of its planes had crashed in Afghanistan.

The conflicting accounts could not immediately be reconciled. The number of people on board and their fate was not immediately known, nor was the cause of the crash. Arif Noori, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said the plane went down around 1:10 pm local time (8:40 am GMT) in Deh Yak district, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of the capital Kabul.

He said the crash site is in territory controlled by the Taliban. Two provincial council members also confirmed the crash. But the acting director for Ariana Airlines, Mirwais Mirzakwal, dismissed reports that one of the company's aircraft had crashed. The state-owned airline also released a statement on its website saying all its aircraft were operational and safe.

The mountainous Ghazni province sits in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains and is bitterly cold in winter. The Taliban currently control or hold sway over around half the country. The last major commercial air crash in Afghanistan occurred in 2005 when a Kam Air flight from the western city of Herat to Kabul crashed into the mountains as it tried to land in snowy weather.

The war, however, has seen a number of deadly crashes of military aircraft. One of the most spectacular occurred in 2013 when an American Boeing 747 cargo jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Bagram airbase north of Kabul en route to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. All seven crew members were killed. The US National Transportation Safety Board investigation found that large military vehicles were inadequately secured and had shifted during flight, causing damage to the control systems that "rendered the airplane uncontrollable."

Afghanistan's aviation industry suffered desperately during the rule of the Taliban when Ariana, its only airline at the time, was subject to punishing sanctions and allowed to fly only to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage. Since the overthrow of the Taliban's religious regime, smaller private airlines have emerged, but the industry is still a nascent one.

