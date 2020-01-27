Left Menu
Development News Edition

Growing outcry in Ethiopia over abducted university students

  • PTI
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:46 IST
Growing outcry in Ethiopia over abducted university students

Addis Ababa, Jan 27 (AP) Ethiopians are expressing anger and frustration over several university students, most of them female, who remain missing after their kidnapping two months ago. A growing social media campaign echoes the #BringBackOurGirls activism in Nigeria over the mass kidnapping there of scores of schoolgirls in 2014. Ethiopians are pressuring the government for answers in the abduction in the Oromia region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been praised for appointing women to prominent positions "but with regard to the abducted girls, in its silence, it is violating a tremendous number of their human rights," Yared Hailemariam, director of the Association for Human Rights in Ethiopia, said in a statement on Monday. "Ethiopian authorities have failed to protect the victims of the abduction and to take necessary measures to bring them back."

It is not clear how many of the students remain captive. The prime minister's press secretary, Nigussu Tilahun, disclosed on January 11 that 21 students from Dembi Dollo University were released while six remained captive. But family members say they haven't heard from their loved ones.

"The last time I heard from my daughter was a month ago. She said youths from the local area took them to the forest. I don't know what happened to her since," Yeneneh Adugna, who lives in Central Gondar in the Amhara region, told The Associated Press. "We are living in an anguish every day. We are crying every day. We want to know whether they are alive or dead. No one is giving us any information."

The Association for Human Rights in Ethiopia says 18 university students, 14 of them female, were seized while returning home from university. No one has claimed responsibility for the abduction, but Oromia regional officials have blamed the armed Oromo Liberation Army, which is clashing with government forces in the Western Oromia region. The armed group has denied the accusation and said the government itself was to blame for the kidnapping. (AP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as virus fears hit travel, growth stocks

Wall Streets main indexes fell more than 1 on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of a virus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations. T...

UPDATE 1-There's something else at stake in Trump impeachment: control of U.S. Senate

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial may not result in his removal from office, but it could help determine whether his Republicans retain control of the Senate in the November congressional elections. For the handful of senators who f...

Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missings. The storms in recent days caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending homes tumbling do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020