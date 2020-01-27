UPDATE 2-Magnitude 5.4 quake hits southern Iran - state TV

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Fars province in southern Iran on Monday, Iranian state TV reported.

There were no fatalities, but there was structural damage to homes in the area of the quake, which hit near the town of Khane Zenian, the head of emergency services for Fars province said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. Assessment teams have been dispatched to the quake site, which is not a very populous area, the head of rescue for Iran's Red Crescent, Morteza Salimi, told state TV.

Posts on social media said that the earthquake had been felt by residents of the provincial capital Shiraz, approximately 50 km (30 miles) away from the epicenter.

