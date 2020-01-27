Angola's dos Santos says to sue reporters' consortium behind Luanda Leaks

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos said on Monday she was launching legal action against the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and its media partners, who last week published thousands of files about her vast business empire.

"I refute the unfounded allegations and false affirmations and inform that I have taken steps towards initiating legal action against ICIJ and its partners, which will be managed by the international law firm Schillings Partners," dos Santos said in a statement.

