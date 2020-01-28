Just Eat sees 2019 earnings in line, partners McDonald's in UK

Just Eat, the British takeaway delivery platform being bought by Takeaway.com, said it expected to report 2019 core earnings of about 200 million pounds ($263 million), towards the top of its guidance range of 185-205 million.

The company also said on Tuesday it had agreed to partner fast-food chain McDonald's in Britain and Ireland.

($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.