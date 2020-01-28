Left Menu
Just Eat sees 2019 earnings in line, partners McDonald's in UK

  • Updated: 28-01-2020 12:58 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 12:45 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Just Eat, the British takeaway delivery platform being bought by Takeaway.com, said it expected to report 2019 core earnings of about 200 million pounds ($263 million), towards the top of its guidance range of 185-205 million.

The company also said on Tuesday it had agreed to partner fast-food chain McDonald's in Britain and Ireland.

($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

