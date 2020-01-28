Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian environmental economist Pavan Sukhdev wins Tyler Prize for 'green economy' work

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:59 IST
Indian environmental economist Pavan Sukhdev wins Tyler Prize for 'green economy' work
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (@pavansukhdev)

Renowned Indian environmental economist and UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador Pavan Sukhdev has won the 2020 Tyler Prize, regarded as the "Nobel Prize for the Environment" for his groundbreaking "green economy" work. Sukhdev, 59, who will receive the award alongside conservation biologist Gretchen Daily, has been acknowledged for his work on bringing the economic consequences of environmental degradation and loss to the attention of corporate and political decision-makers.

The duo will receive the award at a private ceremony on May 1 here in the presence of the Tyler Prize Executive Committee and distinguished members of the international environmental community. They will each receive a gold medallion and share a USD 200,000 cash prize, it was announced on Monday. They will deliver a public presentation of their work at the New York Academy of Sciences here in April.

Sukhdev was the Special Adviser and Head of UNEP's Green Economy Initiative, a major project launched by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, to demonstrate that greening of economies is not a burden on growth but rather a new engine for growing wealth, increasing decent employment and reducing persistent poverty. Sukhdev was also appointed Study Leader (2008-2010) of the landmark initiative on 'The Economics of Ecosystems & Biodiversity' (TEEB), a global UNEP-hosted study. The TEEB report became a foundation for the Green Economy movement - an achievement for which Sukhdev is being awarded the 2020 Tyler Prize.

"This award is equally a recognition of UNEP and its vibrant and active TEEB community," Sukhdev said. "You don't have to be an environmentalist to care about protecting the environment. Just ask a farmer who now must rent beehives to pollinate his crops, because there are no longer enough bees in wild nature to do the job for free. But bees don't send invoices, so the value of their services is not recognized," he said.

The Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement is one of the oldest international environmental awards, recognizing individuals who have contributed in an outstanding manner to the scientific knowledge and public leadership to preserve and enhance the global environment. Often described as the "Nobel Prize for the Environment', the Tyler Prize is administered by the University of Southern California.

Achim Steiner, former UNEP chief, said Sukhdev and Daily have "generated groundbreaking insights into the economic value of our natural environment – prompting decision-makers to implement new measures to protect our planet's ecosystems and biodiversity." Having worked closely with Sukhdev over many years, Steiner, who is currently the Administrator of United Nations Development Programme, added that he considered his work on the TEEB to be "truly transformative – it has generated a new narrative on the economic and social importance of nature's services and a new community of practice."

Sukhdev currently serves the World Wildlife Fund as President and Chairman of the Board as well as Board Member for TEEB Advisory Board, Stockholm Resilience Centre, and the Cambridge Conservation Initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from state-owned bank

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways SAA will receive 3.5 billion rands 244 million of emergency funding from the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airlines business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday....

Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan site

Washington, Jan 28 AP A US defence official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan. They were the only two people aboard the Air Force E-11A ...

UK court hears India's appeal in extradition case of couple facing murder charges of adopted son

The High Court in England on Tuesday heard the Indian governments appeal for the extradition of a UK-based couple to face charges of murder of their adopted son in India to claim his life insurance payout. Arti Dhir and her husband Kaval Ra...

BJP-Pankaja Munde Marathwada protest is drama, says AIMIM

A day after BJP leaders led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pankaja Munde held a one-day protest against alleged state government apathy towards Marathwada, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen on Tuesday termed it as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020