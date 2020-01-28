Following are the top foreign stories at 1800 hours

FGN31: CHINA-INDIA-EVACUATION Beijing: Over 250 Indians, mostly students, stuck in Hubei province, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus, will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on their arrival in India, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday as it started preparations to evacuate them.

FGN27: UN-INDIAN-AWARD

United Nations: Renowned Indian environmental economist and UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador Pavan Sukhdev has won the 2020 Tyler Prize, regarded as the "Nobel Prize for the Environment" for his groundbreaking "green economy" work.

FGN26: CHINA-VIRUS-WHO Beijing: The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday assured Beijing all necessary help to contain the coronavirus outbreak as he asked the global community to remain calm and not to overreact in the wake of the epidemic that has killed more than 100 people across China.

FGN23: PAK-HINDU-GIRL

Karachi: A 24-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly abducted by armed assailants from her wedding venue in Pakistan's Sindh province and forcefully converted to Islam before being married off to a Muslim man, community members said, in the latest such incident in the country.

FGN21: PAK-VIRUS-LD STUDENTS Islamabad/Beijing: Over 2,000 Pakistani students stuck in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, have appealed to the Imran Khan government to rescue them immediately, according to a media report.

FGN20: PAK-TEMPLE-LD ARREST

Karachi: Four boys have been arrested in Pakistan for their alleged involvement in vandalizing a temple in Sindh province with a Hindu minister seeking blasphemy charges against the minors, a media report said on Tuesday.

FGN9: BOEING-INDIA-GROWTH Washington: US aerospace giant Boeing has identified India as one of its top markets and critical to its international growth plans, eyeing the country's plans to buy fighter jets worth billions of dollars.

FGN15: PAK-FIRE

Lahore: At least 11 people, including two women and minors, were killed in a fire caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder at a perfume factory here on Tuesday, according to media reports.

FGN24: ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-2NDLD GRAFT Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced that he was withdrawing his request for parliamentary immunity in the three graft cases against him to stop the "dirty game" over the issue, paving the way for legal proceedings against him to go forward.

FGN19: PAK-PASHTUN-LEADER

Peshawar: A Pakistani court on Tuesday rejected the transit bail plea of a prominent Pashtun minority leader, known for criticizing the country's powerful military, and ordered his transfer to another jail, a day after he was arrested for alleged sedition, leading to calls for his immediate release.

FGN14: US-INDIANS-LD SENTENCE Washington: Three Indian-Americans are among eight people sentenced by a US court for their roles in a sophisticated India-based call center fraud scheme that defrauded thousands of Americans, resulting in over USD 3.7 million in losses.

FGN13: LANKA-CHINA-LD VISA

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Tuesday suspended its visa on arrival facility for travelers from China, its third-largest tourism source market, a day after authorities here detected the country's first coronavirus infection.

FGN12: PAK-MUSHARRAF-LD COURT Lahore: A Pakistani court has ruled that the concept of trial in absentia is against the golden principles of natural justice as well as Islamic justice as it issued a detailed judgment on self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf's petition challenging his death sentence on charges of high treason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.