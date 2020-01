BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon To Reduce Flight Capacity To & From Mainland China

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* CATHAY PACIFIC & CATHAY DRAGON TO REDUCE CAPACITY OF FLIGHTS TO & FROM MAINLAND CHINA BY 50% OR MORE FROM 30 JAN TO MARCH END

* REVIEWING FLIGHT SCHEDULES, WILL UPDATE THEM PROGRESSIVELY OVER NEXT 48 HOURS Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

