US asks China for 'more cooperation and transparency' on virus

The United States asked China on Tuesday to step up its cooperation with international health authorities over the outbreak of a novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 100 lives.

"We are urging China, more cooperation and transparency, are the most important steps you can take toward a more effective response," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters.

