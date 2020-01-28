Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Newly discovered photos of Nazi death camp may show guard Demjanjuk -historians

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:36 IST
UPDATE 1-Newly discovered photos of Nazi death camp may show guard Demjanjuk -historians
Representative image

Historians in Germany have released previously unseen photos of the Nazi Sobibor death camp, including what they believe are images of John Demjanjuk, who was sentenced in 2011 for his role in the killing of about 28,000 people there. Ukraine-born Demjanjuk, who had been No. 1 on the Simon Wiesenthal Center's list of "Most Wanted Nazi War Criminals", was deported to Germany from the United States in 2009, where he had spent much of his life as a car worker, to face trial.

The photos, described by historian Martin Cueppers as a representing a "quantum leap in the visual record on the Holocaust in occupied Poland", had belonged to Johann Niemann, once deputy commandant of Sobibor. Between March 1942 and November 1943, some 1.8 million Jews were murdered as part of a Nazi scheme called "Aktion Reinhard", mostly at the extermination camps Belzec, Sobibor and Treblinka.

Few photos of Sobibor, which was razed before the end of World War Two, have survived so the pictures offer new insight into how the camp worked and into the individuals involved. "It was a breathtaking experience for me to see these pictures of Sobibor," said Jetje Manheim, 72, from the Netherlands whose grandparents were murdered at the camp where Jews were killed with exhaust fumes in gas chambers.

"For the first time I saw what my grandparents glimpsed at the end of their exhausting 72-hour train journey. On that day, their lives ended," she said at the presentation, at a museum on the site of the former SS and Gestapo headquarters in Berlin. The newly discovered photos, made available by Niemann's descendants, have helped keep alive the memory of her relatives.

Some pictures showed Niemann himself, including one of him posing on a horse on the ramp where deportation trains arrived. Others are of Trawnikis, non-Germans enlisted to work at the camp, often as guards. Two prints probably show Demjanjuk who was transported to Sobibor in March 1943, said Cueppers.

The historians approached police to help them identify Demjanjuk. "The conclusion that it is probably John Demjanjuk was a combination of the most modern police methods and historic research," said Cueppers. Demjanjuk's son said the photos proved nothing about his father. In a statement emailed to Reuters, he said it was ridiculous to draw conclusions from blurry photos showing many similar faces.

"The photos are certainly not proof of my father being in Sobibor and may even exculpate him once forensically examined," John Demjanjuk Junior said. Demjanjuk was found guilty of being an accessory to the murder of about 28,000 Jews at Sobibor although he denied he was there.

He died in 2012 but the landmark verdict in Germany opened the way to more trials as it allowed a conviction on the grounds that presence in a camp alone was sufficient evidence of guilt. Sobibor was razed after a prisoner uprising in October 1943 in which Niemann was killed.

The collection has been handed over to the archives of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF calls for vigilance after a strong year for risky assets

Policymakers should continue to monitor the buildup of financial vulnerabilities and take steps to address them where appropriate, in order to reduce the chance that such vulnerabilities may amplify adverse impact of shocks to the global ec...

Two more accusers set to testify against Harvey Weinstein

New York, Jan 29 AP One says Harvey Weinstein raped her after she let her guard down by telling herself he was only a dirty old man. The other claims he offered movie roles to her in exchange for joining in a threesome with him. The one-tim...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 unveils sustainable athletes village plaza

When the worlds top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Olympics in July, theyll be spending some of their downtime in a communal space built mostly out of reusable timber.Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday unveiled the athletes ...

42-year-old vendor loses life as speeding car hits him in UP's Bhadohi

A 42-year-old pushcart vendor was killed after a speeding car hit him on a road in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday night on Chauri Road under City Kotwali police station area, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020