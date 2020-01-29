UN committed to Israel-Palestinian peace: Guterres

Jerusalem, Jan 29 (AP) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis in resolving their conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements. He says the UN is also committed to realising the vision of two states “living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 borders, according to his spokesman.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general saw the announcement of the US plan for the Middle East, which was presented Tuesday by President Donald Trump. Trump's plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in east Jerusalem while recognising Israeli sovereignty over major settlement blocs in the West Bank, and was immediately rejected by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"The position of the United Nations on the two-State solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound," Dujarric said. Those resolutions call all Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal and call for a solution based on borders before the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, with agreed land swaps. (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.