Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN committed to Israel-Palestinian peace: Guterres

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 02:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 02:14 IST
UN committed to Israel-Palestinian peace: Guterres

Jerusalem, Jan 29 (AP) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis in resolving their conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements. He says the UN is also committed to realising the vision of two states “living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 borders, according to his spokesman.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general saw the announcement of the US plan for the Middle East, which was presented Tuesday by President Donald Trump. Trump's plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in east Jerusalem while recognising Israeli sovereignty over major settlement blocs in the West Bank, and was immediately rejected by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"The position of the United Nations on the two-State solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound," Dujarric said. Those resolutions call all Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal and call for a solution based on borders before the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, with agreed land swaps. (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says will study Trump's Mideast peace plan closely

France said it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trumps latest efforts to strike a peace deal between Israel and Palestine and added that Paris would have to study the proposals closely. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creating...

Turkish metal employers' association, union reach agreement after lockout -Anadolu

The Turkish Employers Association of Metal Industries MESS and Turkish Metal Union agreed on a collective bargaining agreement, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday, following a lockout decision last week. The companies that ...

Alexander Zverev cruises to Australian Open semifinal

German tennis player Alexander Zverev on Wednesday progressed to the semifinals of the Australian Open. Zverev outclassed Switzerlands Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal.The German dropped only one set ...

Papua New Guinea bans travellers from all 'Asian ports'

Papua New Guinea shut air and seaports to all foreign travelers coming from Asia on Wednesday, in a desperate bid to prevent the deadly coronavirus from reaching the impoverished Melanesian nation. In a note to airlines and boat operators, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020