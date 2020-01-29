Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Death toll from flooding in Brazil mining state rises to 52

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 07:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 03:32 IST
UPDATE 1-Death toll from flooding in Brazil mining state rises to 52
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / U.S. Geological Survey

The death toll from last week's heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has risen to 52 people, with 65 people reported injured and two more missings, the state civil defense agency said on Tuesday.

The losses were most concentrated in the state capital, Belo Horizonte, with 13 dead, according to the latest numbers. Some 33,000 people have been displaced or evacuated from their homes, rescue workers said.

Last week, Minas Gerais recorded the wettest 24-hour period since precipitation records began being kept 110 years ago, with accumulated rainfall of 172mm (6.8 inches) from Thursday to Friday, according to the government's meteorological agency Inmet. Televised images on Tuesday showed collapsed houses and others that had been submerged in 2 meters (6.6 feet) of water, while residents continue to battle thick mud after heavy rain.

The flooding comes a year after rains allegedly contributed to the collapse of a tailings dam in the town of Brumadinho, also in Minas Gerais, killing more than 250 people in one of the world's worst mining disasters. The National Mining Agency (ANM) alerted mining companies on Monday to carefully monitor their tailings dams through Friday due to the heavy rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 3rd T20

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20 International at Seddon Park, here on Wednesday. New Zealand have brought in pacer Scott Kuggeleijn, replacing fellow fast bowler Blair Tick...

I'm not defined by it: Daniel Kaluuya does not want to talk about race

British star Daniel Kaluuya is tired of answering questions about race and diversity in movies as the actor believes there is much more to him besides the colour of his skin. In an interview with Radio Times, the 30-year-old actor distanced...

13% voter turnout till 10 am in third phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls

Voter turnout stood at 13 per cent till 10 am under the third phase of panchayat elections being held across 49 panchayat samitis in Rajasthan on Wednesday, an official said. Polling began at 8 am and the voter turnout till 10 am was 13 per...

Cargo traffic at non-major ports up 4.8 pc to 447.21 MT in Apr-Dec

Cargo traffic at Indias non-major ports jumped 4.8 per cent in April-December period of the current fiscal to 447.21 million tonnes MT, a Shipping Ministry report has said. These non-major ports had recorded a cargo traffic of 426.53 MT in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020